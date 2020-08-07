Press release from the Brevard Music Center:

The Brevard Music Center in association with the Pisgah Health Foundation announces new times for the expanded Free Drive-Thru testing, now available to everyone.

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 10, testing will be available every Wednesday and Thursday afternoon from 4-7 p.m.Testing takes place at the Brevard Music Center’s main parking lot (entrance on Music Camp Road off Probart Street). All testing is free. Results are available within 3 to 4 days.

“We are so pleased to extend free testing to everyone in our community. Now our new timings will make it easier for working individuals and families to take advantage of this opportunity right here in their back yard”, said Mark Weinstein, President of the Brevard Music Center.

The community partnership brings together The Brevard Music Center, Pisgah Health Foundation, Keystone Laboratory, and Blue Ridge Health as they combine their capabilities to administer the COVID-19 tests and antibody tests to serve all populations.

For more information, please visit our website at brevardmusic.org. Questions can be emailed to covidtesting@brevardmusic.org. Please note: If you currently have COVID-19 symptoms, please immediately contact your doctor or call Blue Ridge Health directly at 828-883-5550.