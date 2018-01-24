Brevard Music Center Free Community Concert Series

Distinguished artists featured in February 5 “First Mondays” Concert

Brevard, NC—Brevard Music Center (BMC), in association with Brevard College, is pleased to announce the next concert in its popular and FREE Community Concert Series. On Monday, February 5 at 12:30 p.m., two distinguished artists — BMC faculty member and tubist Aubrey Foard and pianist David Gilliland — will take the stage at the Porter Center (on the Brevard College campus) for an exciting and diverse program featuring music by Shostakovich, Denham, Marcello, Broughton, and Smith. February’s local First Mondays Charity Partner is the Cindy Platt Boys & Girls Club of Transylvania County ( bgctranslyvania.org ).

Brevard Music Center’s free series of Brevard-based CCS concerts continues through May 2018; the Music Center’s Hendersonville-based “Chamber Music Tuesdays” concerts, in association with the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra and supported by a grant from the Perry N. Rudnick Endowment Fund of the Community Foundation of Henderson County, resume in March, April, and May of 2018.

“Hundreds of music-lovers in our area know that BMC’s First Mondays concerts are not to be missed! Plus, every concert is free and open to the public,” said Brevard Music Center President & CEO Mark Weinstein. “So mark your calendar, bring your friends, and join me in experiencing a joyful afternoon of music-making by nationally-acclaimed artists.”

For more information, full artist biographies, and directions to all Community Concert Series locations, please visit brevardmusic.org or call 828-862-2130. All Community Concert Series performances are free.

ABOUT AUBREY FOARD

Aubrey Foard is Principal Tubist of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and Professor of Tuba at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He also serves as Principal Tubist of the Britt Festival Orchestra and the Santa Barbara Symphony. He has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Cleveland Orchestra, as acting Principal Tubist of the San Diego Symphony, and as soloist with several orchestras and chamber ensembles.

ABOUT DAVID GILLILAND

David Gilliland has been the collaborative pianist for the Sphinx and William C. Byrd Competitions along with the National Flute Association. David joined the Davidson College Music Department as Artist Associate of Accompanying in 2014. Since moving to North Carolina, he has performed with the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra and Charlotte Symphony. Previously, he was a staff pianist for the University of Michigan, pianist for the Michigan Men’s Glee Club, and Collaborative Piano Coordinator for the Interlochen Summer Arts Camp.

ABOUT BREVARD MUSIC CENTER | SUMMER INSTITUTE & FESTIVAL

Founded 82 years ago, the Brevard Music Center stands as one of this country’s premier summer classical music training programs and festivals. Each year, 500 gifted students (ages 14 through post-college) come to the Music Center from across the US and around the world to study with a distinguished faculty and renowned guest artists.

Each summer, students participate in a vigorous program of instruction and performance led by Artistic Director and Alumnus Keith Lockhart, also Principal Conductor of the Boston Pops and Chief Guest Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra in London. Brevard’s hallmark is the powerful sense of community that re-emerges every June through August as faculty and students present more than 80 remarkable concerts to summer audiences totaling over 40,000.