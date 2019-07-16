Press release from the Brevard Music Center:

On Saturday, July 20, at 8:30 p.m., Brevard Music Center (BMC) will present Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert at its open-air, lakeside Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium (WPA). Relive the magic of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster 1981 adventure film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by a full symphony orchestra, under the direction of conductor Nicholas Buc. Movie screens will be situated on both the WPA main stage and the WPA lawn for this BMC concert. Popcorn, beverages, and casual concessions fare will also be available, plus there will be an appearance by Indiana Jones at the BMC photo booth that evening!

“The film that gave the world one of its greatest movie heroes, Indiana Jones, is back and better than ever before — with live orchestra!” said Brevard Music Center President & CEO Mark Weinstein. “Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert, with its glorious score by John Williams, is the perfect way to introduce classical music to a young audience and one of the many family-friendly events featured at our 2019 summer festival season. Please join us for an unforgettable evening of film, music, and memories!”

A smash hit upon its release, Raiders of the Lost Ark launched the popular Indiana Jones series and helped turn lead Harrison Ford into a film icon. Described as “one of the most deliriously funny, ingenious, and stylish movies ever made,” Raiders of the Lost Ark has remained an iconic favorite of fans for its thrills, chills, and great adventure.

The 2019 Brevard Music Center Summer Festival runs through August 17 and also features a full schedule of inspiring performances throughout the season, including a “Festival Within a Festival” celebrating Aaron Copland; fully-staged operas (with orchestra and English supertitles) including Roméo et Juliette and Die Fledermaus; BMC Artistic Director Keith Lockhart leading hundreds of artists on stage for Season Finale: Mahler 2; Lyle Lovett and His Large Band; banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck; and much more.

For a complete 2019 summer music festival schedule, including dates, times, and locations of all performances and events, please visit brevardmusic.org.