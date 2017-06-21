BREVARD MUSIC CENTER AWARDS CHAMPION HILLS COMMUNITY DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (June 21, 2017) –– Brevard Music Center (BMC) is awarding their Distinguished Service Award to the Champion Hills Community in recognition of more than 20 years of providing support to BMC’s Annual Scholarship Fund through the Champion Hills Gala. This year’s Gala will be held on Monday, June 26 at the Champion Hills Club.

The community of Champion Hills in Hendersonville has been giving back to BMC for more than 20 years, hosting an annual Gala to benefit BMC’s Student Scholarship Fund. Typically held in June each year, the Gala evening includes performances by selected Music Center students in front of an audience of more than 100 enthusiastic friends. The Champion Hills Gala is the community’s longest running fundraising event and has contributed more than $500,000 to the Music Center. The funds raised have supported hundreds of BMC students since the inaugural Gala took place in the home of Maurine and Ken Bagwell in the summer of 1994.

About Champion Hills

Champion Hills community is nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, just above Hendersonville and 30 minutes from Asheville. At Champion Hills, you’ll find the perfect balance: a community that’s secluded, but not isolated; a mild climate with four distinct seasons and a relaxed lifestyle that offers more activities and entertainment than you could imagine. All surrounded by the recreation, entertainment and culture of western North Carolina and Asheville.

Unlike many private mountain communities, where both the golf and social calendars are seasonal, Champion Hills offers golf, events and dining options, which are prepared by an award-winning culinary staff, year-round. For more information, visit www.championhills.com or call (828) 696-1962.

About Brevard Music Center

Led by Artistic Director and alumnus Keith Lockhart, also Principal Conductor of the Boston Pops and BBC Concert Orchestra, Brevard Music Center stands as one of the country’s premier summer training programs and music festivals. Over ten weeks and among 40,000 attendees, the next generation of musicians gather in the captivating Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina to perform great musical works alongside distinguished faculty and many of the most celebrated names in music.