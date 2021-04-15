Press release from N.C. Department of Transportation:

Rehabilitation of a bridge on Interstate 240 East over Hominy Creek will require a 10-day closure of a connector ramp from I-40 East to I-240 East in west Asheville starting on Friday, April 16.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the ramp from I-40 East to I-240 East on Friday at 7 p.m. Traffic will be detoured on I-40 East to Exit 53B where it will be directed to I-240 West to reach all exits from I-240.

In addition, I-26 West traffic will be narrowed to one lane after it crosses I-40. Drivers on I-26 West may also choose to take I-40 East to Exit 53B to access exits from I-240.

This rehabilitation project includes removing deteriorated concrete in the bridge deck and replacing it with new, high-strength concrete, replacing steel in the bridge deck, adding a new surface, and installing high-reflective striping. Crash cushions and portable concrete barriers will protect crews from Buckeye Bridge while they work around the clock to complete the $189,000 contract in as few days as possible.

Transportation officials remind drivers to proceed with caution in an active work zone and obey all posted traffic signs.

