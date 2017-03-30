Press release:

North Carolina Natural Products Association (NCNPA) and area partners are sponsoring an afternoon of workshops and an evening of networking to welcome spring and the increasing opportunities in the natural products industry.

The event will be held April 7 from 1-7 pm at the Block off Biltmore at 39 South Market Street #B in downtown Asheville. Workshop panels from 1-5pm include: Quality Supply Chain Sourcing, Marketing and Branding, Finding the Money followed by Natural Product Resource Speed Dating. During the “speed dating” panelists, area service providers, and experts will be available for you to meet and speak with directly about your needs for short sessions. Attendees can choose topics and talk directly with service providers in a small group setting. Attendees can bid on natural products items in a silent auction and all proceeds benefit NCNPA and future education events. Light snacks will be available throughout the day. Ticket prices for the afternoon include the evening reception.

At 5 p.m. NCNPA will host their annual Bring the Spring networking reception. Mingle with other professionals, business owners and experts while enjoying healthy, sumptuous appetizers and herbal and organic beer, wine, and spirits on tap at THE BLOCK off Biltmore. Tickets for the reception are available separately if you’re unable to join us for the afternoon. For tickets visit: bringthespring.

If you’re an NCNPA Supporter or Blue Ridge Naturally certified company, we have discounted pricing for you! You may contact Jeannie Dunn, owner of Redmoonherbs and NCNPA President, at 828-301-3010 or ncnpaboard@gmail.com for information about this (or other workshops we are planning along with suggestions for new topics).