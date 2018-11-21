Press release from Brother Wolf Animal Rescue:

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is excited to announce that they will be operating a mobile low cost spay and neuter clinic within Buncombe County and the surrounding areas. Thanks to a generous donation from Fido Fixers, Brother Wolf and veterinarian Dr. Pam Carpenter will work with communities all over Western North Carolina to help meet the increased demand for access to affordable and timely spay and neuter services.

“Recently, our local high-volume spay and neuter clinic significantly decreased the number of animals we and other local animal welfare organizations were allotted to bring in for surgery. This is having a significant impact on our ability to adopt animals into their forever homes in a reasonable length of time,” says Brother Wolf’s Director of Animal Care, Audrey Lodato.

“With limited space and resources, this posed a real threat to the progress we have made towards creating No-Kill communities in western North Carolina. And, we know many other groups have also been affected by this situation. Since we are solutionaries, we knew we needed to create a resource for our community. We are so fortunate to have the opportunity, thanks to Fido Fixers, to operate a mobile clinic that will not only serve animals in Buncombe County, but in outlying communities as well.”

Brother Wolf’s new mobile spay and neuter clinic will be operated by a team that includes a veterinarian, two vet assistants, and a clinic manager. The clinic will provide services to shelter animals and to the public, and expect to spay and neuter approximately 6,000 animals in its first year.

If you would like to make a donation to support Brother Wolf’s mobile spay and neuter clinic, please contact Denise at (828) 808-9435 or denise@bwar.org. Learn more about the mobile clinic by visiting www.bwar.org/mobile-clinic.