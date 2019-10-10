Press release from Brother Wolf:

From Oct. 10-25, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue will be promoting “Tricks for Treats,” a matching gift challenge that will raise money to buy toys, treats, and food for Brother Wolf’s animals in conjunction with the Halloween season.

Tricks for Treats is made possible by a Brother Wolf donor and supporter, Chris, who has generously pledged to match donations up to $4,000 during the promotion. “There’s a renewed sense of energy at Brother Wolf that I am happy to be a part of,” shared Chris. “I support Brother Wolf because they continue to do the hard work necessary to help so many animals in need through their Adoption Center, low cost spay and neuter efforts in our county as well as surrounding counties, and transport for hundreds of animals every year.”

The online promotion will feature the smiling faces of Brother Wolf animals who are waiting to show off their tricks in loving adoptive homes. “We’re so grateful to Chris for making this donation match possible. What a fun and impactful opportunity for our community to help shelter animals have the tasty treats and fun toys that keep them happy and healthy,” said Brother Wolf’s Executive Director, Leah Craig Fieser.

Brother Wolf will use funds from the Halloween-themed promotion to buy needed items for animals in their care such as: toys, treats, food and other goodies so that Brother Wolf’s animals can enjoy plenty of playtime in the shelter while waiting to meet their forever families. To have your donation matched during the Tricks for Treats fundraiser, visit avl.mx/6lt.