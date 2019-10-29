Press release from Brother Wolf Animal Rescue:

In the chilly morning air on October 29th, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s staff arrived at their Adoption Center to find boxes containing 45 abandoned baby rabbits on their doorstep.

The rabbits, who are all less than a year old, were huddled close together to stay warm. Brother Wolf’s medical team immediately set to work to make sure that each rabbit was uninjured, cleaned, healthy and microchipped.

Aside from some matting and irritation on their feet from the time they spent in the urine-soaked boxes, the rabbits are in good overall health. They have been separated by sex to prevent further breeding while they await spay and neuter surgeries. The rabbits are some type of domesticated breed, possibly Lionhead. All 45 of them are now happily hopping around on soft blankets and nibbling on food.

Brother Wolf is calling on community support to help provide care and temporary foster homes for the rabbits. The organization welcomes financial donations to accommodate the medical costs required to care for the abandoned rabbits.

Once spayed and neutered, the rabbits will need loving adoptive homes as well as temporary foster homes to reside in while awaiting adoption. Each rabbit has a $50 adoption fee. Because

Brother Wolf normally only cares for up to five rabbits at a time, the organization desperately needs rabbit enclosures to house the bunnies once they move to foster care. Anyone interested in fostering or adopting rabbits can fill out applications on Brother Wolf’s website. Many of the rabbits will be able to go into adoptive and foster homes as soon as this Friday.

“We are touched by the many businesses and individuals who have already stepped forward to donate money, supplies, and food to help these bunnies,” said Leah Craig Fieser, Executive Director of Brother Wolf. “We continue to need support to give these rabbits habitats, homes, and medical care. We are grateful to our community for jumping in to help.”

Donations can be dropped off in person at the Brother Wolf Adoption Center at 31 Glendale Avenue, Asheville, NC 28803, mailed to that same address, or given online at www.bwar.org.