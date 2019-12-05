Press release from Brownie Newman:

Buncombe County Commission Chair Brownie Newman announced today he will run for re-election in 2020. Newman has been a leader for renewable energy, increased funding for teachers and public schools, expanded the county’s investments in Pre-K education and affordable housing and raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour for public employees.

Elected Chair in 2016, Newman helped form the local Energy Innovation Task Force to stop construction of a gas peaker plant proposed in south Asheville. As a result of the group’s successful work to promote energy efficiency, in April of 2019 Duke Energy cancelled the project, saving utility rate-payers more than $100 million from the projected costs to build the plant.

In 2017, Newman sponsored the resolution committing Buncombe County to use 100% renewable energy. The policy has led to plans for the installation of solar on more than 50 public schools, county buildings and AB Tech facilities as well as a 5 mega-watt solar farm on the county’s retired landfill in Woodfin.

Although Newman has worked in the solar industry for more than 10 years, his company will have no business involvement in any county projects. “While I hope my experience in the renewable industry can be of some help as we plan for solar on schools and public buildings, my company has not and will not bid on any projects with Buncombe County” said Newman.

Newman has also supported increased investment in public schools and pay raises for teachers. When Newman was first elected, the County schools ranked 30th best of the 115 school districts in North Carolina for per pupil funding. It is now 15th. Newman also supported creation of the Early Childhood Education Fund with $3.6 million in annual investment to expand high quality pre-K access for families.

During Newman’s tenure, the County has expanded its focus on affordable housing. The Commission significantly increased funding to partner with Asheville to redevelop Lee Walker Heights, the oldest public housing development in Asheville, and to fund more permanently affordable projects in the county, such as the East Haven apartments in Swannanoa. The County created a new Affordable Housing Subcommittee to focus on this critical issue, which Newman serves on.

Seven months after being sworn in as Chair, Newman requested a criminal investigation begin of the former county manager. That investigation led to the conviction of the manager, two assistant managers and a private contractor on charges related to theft and fraud. They are all now serving their sentences.

Newman has also supported reform of the local hotel occupancy tax law. Although it passed 4-3, Newman voted against the last increase in the hotel tax policy because it directed too much funding towards advertising and not enough for community infrastructure. “We must change the hotel occupancy law so we can invest more funds in community needs and less towards television ads for hotels” said Newman.

For a second term, Newman will prioritize the county’s 100% renewable energy goals, stronger partnerships with Asheville to improve public transit, including creation of a county-wide fare-free system, land use planning, affordable housing and continued support for public education.

Newman is holding a kick-off event for his for re-election campaign on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5:15-7:15 p.m. at Homewood, 19 Zillicoa Street in Asheville. The public is invited to attend.