Press release from Bryson City / Swain County Chamber of Commerce:
Enjoy fall color in the mountains and the Delayed Harvest waters on the Tuckasegee River in Bryson City, NC, when two regional fly fishing events take place the weekend of October 6-7, 2017.
Smoky Mountain Hook, Hackle & Rod Show
Friday & Saturday, October 6-7, 9am – 4 pm
Swain County Indoor Recreation Facility, 240 West Deep Creek Road
Free admission. Fly tyers, fly casting, rod builders, vendors and non-profits. Casting and fly tying demonstrations. Museum ‘yard sale’ and door prizes. Educational booths. Food by Casting Carolinas. Music by All Strings Considered (1-4 pm Saturday). Facebook
3rd Annual Smoky Mountain Fly Fishing Festival
Saturday, October 7, 9 am – 5 pm
Train Depot Plaza, 226 Everett Street
Free admission. Meet vendors like Simms, Umpqua, Scott, Sage, Raven’s Ford Rods, Echo Fly Rods, Hatch Reels and more. Watch local fly tyers and casting demonstrations. For a complete vendor list visit GreatSmokiesFishing.com/flyfishfest.
