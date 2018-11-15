Press release from Bullington Gardens:

Bullington Gardens, a horticultural education center and public gardens, holds its 14th annual Holiday Craft and Greenery Sale on Friday, Nov. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 1. The Holiday Sale and Open House is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

The Holiday Craft Sale features nature-themed, handcrafted items, including tree ornaments and free-standing owls and snowmen. Wreaths and swags embellished with botanicals gathered on the grounds of Bullington Garden and created by volunteers are ready for your home. Premium amaryllis, poinsettias and cyclamen plants are also available.

Bullington Gardens is a proud supporter of our veterans, and believes all service members should be honored for their sacrifice. Your $16 donation to honor a fallen veteran will provide a 12” wreath, decorated with a red bow, placed on a gravesite at the State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. Veteran wreaths can be ordered at www.bullingtongardens.org or purchased during the Holiday Craft and Greenery Sale.

Bullington Gardens is located at 95 Upper Red Oak Trail in Hendersonville. For more information, call Bullington Gardens at 828-698-6104 or visit www.bullingtongardens.org.