Press release from Buncombe County:
On Wednesday, March 9, the Ad Hoc Reappraisal Committee will meet in-person at 200 College St. (downstairs conference room). The committee will accept public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Community members can register for the meeting and see past events here.
The meeting will also be streamed at engage.buncombecounty.org/YN3350 and Buncombe County’s Facebook page. The agenda will consist of:
-Public Comment
-Equity Tools – Rachel Edens
-Residential Property Assessment Equity Data Analysis – Tom Tveidt
-Wrap up
A little background
In September 2021, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners established an Ad Hoc Reappraisal Committee after hearing resident concerns following the 2021 Reappraisal. The committee is made up of eight county residents including representatives of the Board of Equalization & Review and at-large community members.
The goals of this committee align with the County’s Racial Equity Action Plan, and will center on three focus areas:
-Identify homeowner concerns about the reappraisal process
-Provide guidance for future assessments
-Input into equity concerns
Sign up for updates, attend meetings, follow the committee’s progress at engage.buncombecounty.org/reappraisal.
