Agenda for Board of Adjustment

12:00 P.M.

October 13, 2021

Board Members will attend this meeting in-person

The public may participate by ZOOM or with other accomodations

A. Call to Order & Welcome – Chair

B. Announcements 1. ZOOM Participation Instructions

C. Roll Call of Board Members, Clerk to Board

D. Disclosure of Ex-parte Communications/Conflicts of Interest

E. Approval of Meeting Minutes

F. Discussion

G. Consideration of Application Process Changes

H. Public Hearings:

1. ZPH2021-00027 Crescent Hill SUP: Thomas Jones, PE of WGLA Engineering, Authorized Agent, on behalf of William Ratchford of Southwood Realty Company, and Gregory Scott Lynch, Brennen and Sheila McElhaney, and Barbara J. Lynch, Owners, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(6), to establish a 252 unit, residential multi-family development on tax lot PINs 9653-36-3639, 9653-37-7780, 9653-37-6279, 9653-36-5719, and 9653-36-3297 (180, 184, 188, and unaddressed on Watson Road); Planner coordinating review: Joshua Freeman.

2. ZPH2021-00031 The Hive SUP: Ryan O’Keefe and Christina Torquato, have applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(9), to establish a 5 unit vacation rental complex development on tax lot PINs 9780-71-8629 and 9780-81-3433 (1209 and 1211 Bee Tree Rd, Swannanoa NC 28778); Planner coordinating review: Shannon Capezzali.

3. ZPH2021-00032 Audubon Place Apartments Phase III SUP: Payne Kassinger of Rockwood Road Land LLC & Flycater LLC, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(6), to establish a 272 unit , residential multi-family development with garages and a clubhouse, on tax lot PINs 9643-59-7231, 9643-58-7828 (off Flycatcher Way, Arden NC 28704); Planner coordinating review: Joshua Freeman.

4. ZPH2021-00033 Secured Self-Storage SUP: Michael R. Goforth, PE of High Country Engineering, on behalf of Justin Davis of Secured Self Storage and Carl H. Ricker, Jr., owner, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(7), to expand a pre-existing self-storage facility on tax lot PIN 9629-25-6699 (411 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville NC 28806); Planner coordinating review: Joshua Freeman.

5. ZPH2021-00036 The Broad Apartments SUP: Warren Sugg, PE of Civil Design Concepts, P.A., on behalf of James Randolph of Sterling Asheville Apartments, LLC, and Biltmore Baptist Church and Biltmore Farms LLC, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, and Sec. 78-678(b)(6), to establish a 216 unit, residential multi-family development on tax lot PINs 9634-89-8368, 9634-89-2831, 9635-81-3360 (25, 35 and 53 Clayton Rd and off Thunderland Cir, Arden NC 28704); Planner coordinating review: Joshua Freeman.

6. ZPH2021-00038 Moonlight in the Pines SUP: Teresa Ferrell of GARF LLC, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, Sec. 78-678(b)(6), and Sec. 78-678(b)(9), to establish a 6 unit, pre-existing vacation rental complex on tax lot PIN 9732-00-0134 (11 Piney Hill Rd, Asheville NC 28804); Planner coordinating review: Joshua Freeman.

7. ZPH2021-00039 Moonlight in the Pines Variance: Teresa Ferrell of GARF LLC, has applied for a Variance pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-621(4), Sec. 78-642 Table 2, Dimensional Requirements (front yard setback), Sec. 78-678(9)a., to establish a variances from front yard setbacks and building separation requirements on tax lot PIN 9732-00-0134 (11 Piney Hill Rd, Asheville NC 28804); Planner coordinating review: Joshua Freeman.

8. ZPH2021-00040 Rocky Ridge SUP: Craig D. Justus of Van Winkle, Buck, Wall, Starnes and Davis, P.A., on behalf of Bonnie Smart, has applied for a Special Use Permit pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of Buncombe County, Sec. 78-641(a), Sec. 78-677, Sec. 78-678(b)(6), and Sec. 78-678(b)(9), to establish a 5 unit, pre-existing vacation rental development on tax lot PIN 9626-79-0097 (36 Rocky Ridge Rd, Asheville NC 28806); Planner coordinating review: Joshua Freeman.

I. Adjourn