Press release from Buncombe County:
Notice is hereby given that an emergency meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has been called beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 200 College Street, Room 326, in Asheville, North Carolina, in order to conduct the following business:
· to hear a community COVID-19 briefing regarding substantial or high transmission rates locally;
· to consider Declaring a Local State of Emergency and Buncombe County Alignment with Governor’s Executive Orders, and Requirements for Face Covering in Public Places; and
· to discuss other immediate needs concerning the local effects of the pandemic.
Public attendance will be permitted subject to requirements for Face Coverings and Social Distancing.
The public will be able to watch the meeting via Facebook Live@Buncombegov.
If you have any questions about this meeting, please contact the Clerk to the Board at 250-4105.
