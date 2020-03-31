Press release from Buncombe County Schools:

Buncombe County Schools is providing remote/virtual learning opportunities for all students. This learning takes place outside the traditional school and classroom setting and uses various media and formats such as but not limited to: video conference, telephone conference, email, print materials, online materials or learning management systems. This information is based on the March 27, 2020 guidance from the North Carolina State Board of Education. School administrators and counselors are available to help with questions. All parents are advised to check their student’s Parent Portal account. Delays may occur when posting grades.

BCS expects students to participate in BCS Virtual Days and do their best work. Student learning is enhanced when given feedback by the teacher and opportunities to show growth over time. Teachers and staff are working diligently to provide quality and engaging instruction in order for our students to successfully complete this year’s academic goals and be prepared for their next stage of learning.

Grades K – 2: Student progress will continue to be measured using the same rubric scale that has been used this school year.

Grades 3 – 11: Graded assignments will be evaluated on a numeric scale of 70 to 100 with students being given the opportunity to show mastery and improvement through virtual and remote learning. The code INC (Incomplete) will be used when an assignment does not demonstrate at least 70% mastery or the assignment is not submitted.

Due to COVID-19, daily attendance in K-12 from March 16- May 15, 2020, will not be recorded. Students will not be required to make up attendance for the 2019-20 school year. In the event NC public schools do not reopen for face-to-face learning after May 15, additional statewide guidance for final grading will be provided by the State Board of Education.

Senior Plan to Graduate Class of 2020:

The goal of BCS is to graduate the Senior Class of 2020 using the NC State Board of Education recent diploma regulations. To receive a diploma, a senior must complete a sequence of 22 courses required for graduation. All 2020 graduates must have earned credit in each of the required courses for graduation. Learn more via this link: https://www.dpi.nc.gov/districts-schools/high-school-graduation-requirements

Grading practices for transcript purposes will hold seniors harmless for the impact of COVID-19. Seniors will receive grades for fall courses and fall grades will count toward GPA.

The NC Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) established March 13, 2020, as the last day of Spring semester in which traditional grades would be recorded for seniors. Seniors will have those grades converted to a Pass or Withdrawal based on their learning as of March 13 for courses. All seniors are strongly encouraged to continue participating in virtual learning to complete courses to prepare for post-secondary education/workforce.

If a senior has a failing grade as of March 13, the senior shall work with the teacher/school to improve the grade. Seniors can be withdrawn from a course if the course is not required for graduation and only in consultation with counselors and administrators. For all seniors, prior pending credits based on expected attendance make-up will be converted to the student’s earned academic grade.

NCDPI has consulted with the UNC System and the NC Independent Colleges and Universities through their Admission Directors and system offices. The Admission Directors see this plan as reasonable and will not disadvantage students for transition to post-secondary plans.

Advanced Placement / Community College Courses:

Students who are currently enrolled in Advanced Placement Courses shall continue coursework in order for all students to be prepared for Advanced Placement Testing. AP teachers will provide additional information to students.

For students enrolled in AB-Tech courses, please check the A-B Tech website for important information regarding virtual classes. Students should contact their liaison or instructor for assistance.