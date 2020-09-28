Notice from Lamar Joyner:
NOTICE is hereby given that the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing pursuant to Art. XI of the Buncombe County Personnel Ordinance at a regular meeting of the Board beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 200 College Street, Room 326, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina. The Board will consider and may take action regarding Distracted Driving amendments to the Vehicle Usage Policy.
This the 27th day of September, 2020.
Before you comment
