News release from Buncombe County:
Buncombe County Government will host four Helene Survivor Helene Recovery Resource events to connect residents to supportive recovery resources and facilitate direct engagement with staff. These events are designed to provide personalized support and foster meaningful conversations about recovery pathways and community resources available to Helene survivors. The Helene Recovery Resource Series includes multiple dates and locations for drop-in sessions.
Each Recovery Resource drop-in session will feature:
- Key Resources: Survivors can be connected to housing assistance, help with applications, mental health services, disaster case management, debris removal, roads and bridges information, permits and planning, agricultural resources, and more.
- One-on-One Conversations: Recovery staff will be available to discuss individual needs, answer questions, and connect residents with appropriate services.
- Supportive Environment: The events are open to everyone and aim to create a welcoming space for dialogue and support. Interpreters will be on-site to assist Spanish-speaking survivors. Light refreshments will be served.
Stations will focus on the following topic areas and information:
- Housing: Housing Needs, Rental, Home Repairs, Transitional Housing
- Infrastructure: Roads, Bridges, Landslide, Floodplain, Site Assessments, Damage Reports
- Natural and Cultural Resources: Watershed Protection, Farmland, Parks and Recreation
- Debris: Debris Removal, Commercial and Residential Private Property Debris Removal, Demolition, Right of Way Debris, Tetra Tech
- Economic Revitalization: Small Business Assistance, Workforce, Economic Development
- Health and Social Services: Public Health Mobile Team (Immunizations), Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), State & Local Financial Assistance
- Mental Health Supports
- FEMA
- NC Emergency Management Disaster Case Management
- Red Cross
- FCC Environmental
Locations and Dates:
- Barnardsville Fire Station
100 Dillingham Rd., Barnardsville
Thursday, February 13, 5-7 PM
- Owen High School
99 State Rd. 2468, Black Mountain
Thursday, February 20, 5-7 PM
- Reynolds High School
1 Rocket Dr., Asheville
Tuesday, February 25, 5-7 PM
- Leicester Community Center
2979 New Leicester Hwy., Leicester
Thursday, February 27, 5-7 PM
Buncombe County Government and partners look forward to seeing you at one of the events and partnering with the community on our recovery journey.
Help spread the word!
https://www.facebook.com/events/600816119473434
https://www.facebook.com/events/1145640253922777
https://www.facebook.com/events/2891836684331863
