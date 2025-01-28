News release from Buncombe County:



Buncombe County Government will host four Helene Survivor Helene Recovery Resource events to connect residents to supportive recovery resources and facilitate direct engagement with staff. These events are designed to provide personalized support and foster meaningful conversations about recovery pathways and community resources available to Helene survivors. The Helene Recovery Resource Series includes multiple dates and locations for drop-in sessions.

Each Recovery Resource drop-in session will feature:

Key Resources : Survivors can be connected to housing assistance, help with applications, mental health services, disaster case management, debris removal, roads and bridges information, permits and planning, agricultural resources, and more.

: Survivors can be connected to housing assistance, help with applications, mental health services, disaster case management, debris removal, roads and bridges information, permits and planning, agricultural resources, and more. One-on-One Conversations : Recovery staff will be available to discuss individual needs, answer questions, and connect residents with appropriate services.

: Recovery staff will be available to discuss individual needs, answer questions, and connect residents with appropriate services. Supportive Environment: The events are open to everyone and aim to create a welcoming space for dialogue and support. Interpreters will be on-site to assist Spanish-speaking survivors. Light refreshments will be served.

Stations will focus on the following topic areas and information:

Housing: Housing Needs, Rental, Home Repairs, Transitional Housing

Infrastructure: Roads, Bridges, Landslide, Floodplain, Site Assessments, Damage Reports

Natural and Cultural Resources: Watershed Protection, Farmland, Parks and Recreation

Debris: Debris Removal, Commercial and Residential Private Property Debris Removal, Demolition, Right of Way Debris, Tetra Tech

Economic Revitalization: Small Business Assistance, Workforce, Economic Development

Health and Social Services: Public Health Mobile Team (Immunizations), Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), State & Local Financial Assistance

Mental Health Supports

FEMA

NC Emergency Management Disaster Case Management

Red Cross

FCC Environmental

Locations and Dates:

Barnardsville Fire Station

100 Dillingham Rd., Barnardsville

Thursday, February 13, 5-7 PM

Owen High School

99 State Rd. 2468, Black Mountain

Thursday, February 20, 5-7 PM

Reynolds High School

1 Rocket Dr., Asheville

Tuesday, February 25, 5-7 PM

Leicester Community Center

2979 New Leicester Hwy., Leicester

Thursday, February 27, 5-7 PM

Buncombe County Government and partners look forward to seeing you at one of the events and partnering with the community on our recovery journey.

Help spread the word!

