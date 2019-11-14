Press release from Buncombe County:
The Board of Commissioners is developing a strategic plan that will guide the County into the future. The first step in this process is a five-year strategic plan that will define priorities, guide County operations, and drive future policy and budget decisions. It will draw a vision for our community’s future and establish a course of action for moving forward.
As we draft this course of action, we are asking the public to tell us what success looks like and what steps we should be taking to ensure we are meeting community goals. Recently over 200 community members joined us for public input sessions around the four goals identified by Commissioners:
- Environmental stewardship: High-quality air, water, farmland, and renewable energy for future generations
- Educated and capable community: A community where all people thrive and demonstrate resilience throughout their lives
- Vibrant economy: A robust and sustainable regional economy that builds on our homegrown talent and provides economic mobility for residents
- Resident well-being: Our residents are safe, healthy and engaged in their community
At our initial input sessions we heard an expressed need for more scheduled sessions in different areas of the County and we are happy to announce five additional input sessions. Input and insights from the public will be valuable in determining the next steps of our strategic process. We are asking the public to please join us at one of the dates below. Bus passes will also be available. Please contact Angelyn.Johnson@buncombecounty.org to RSVP or for more information.
All focus areas will be covered at these additional public input sessions:
- Monday, Dec. 2, 1-3 p.m.
Big Ivy Community Center
540 Dillingham Road, Barnardsville
- Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Black Mountain Town Hall
160 Midland Avenue, Black Mountain
- Wednesday, Dec. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Arthur R. Edington Center
133 Livingston Street, Asheville
- Friday, Dec. 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Enka-Candler Branch Library
1404 Sandhill Road, Candler
- Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Skyland Fire Department
9 Miller Road, Skyland
