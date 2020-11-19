Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County today announced recipients of its 2020 Community Recreation Grants. Nineteen local nonprofits will split just over $95,000 for projects that build momentum for long-term change in the community. Grants range from $1,560 to $6,000 and build on countywide initiatives that align with the Buncombe 2025 plan.

“COVID-19 has changed the way we think about parks and recreation,” says Peyton O’Conner, Director of Buncombe County Recreation Services. “Strengthening relationships with these and other community partners allows us to more fully deliver on Buncombe County’s promise that everyone from infants to retirees has safe, equitable access to high-quality parks and recreational experiences – and the mental, physical, economic, and cultural benefits that come with that access.”

This diverse group of projects represent a dedication to improving the health and resiliency of residents through inclusive access to recreational, fitness, and wellness activities offered to the public for free or at low cost. For most projects, additional funding sources have been secured to cover the total amount.

Arms Around ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) – $1,560.72 to expand virtual fitness, recreational, and social activities

Asheville Black Bears – $6,000 to revitalize Charles D. Owen Park baseball fields

Asheville GreenWorks – $6,000 for Hominy Creek Greenway repairs

Asheville on Bikes – $5,916 to expand the Youth Cycling Program (collaboration with Youth Transforms for Life and Word on the Street)

Asheville Tennis Association – $5,954 to develop a tennis program for individuals in wheelchairs

Black Mountain Parks & Greenways Foundation – $2,524.25 to replace the tool shed at Dr. John Wilson Community Garden

Catalyst Sports – $5,049.29 to expand access to adventure sports for people with disabilities

Colaborativa La Milpa – $4,990 to develop Los Arroyos, an outdoor recreational and cultural space

Gladiator Sports – $2,591.55 for athletic equipment used in male youth mentorship programs

Leicester Community Center – $6,000 to repair the center’s playground, basketball court, and softball field

Leicester Library Community Garden – $6,000 to establish the first phase of a wheelchair-accessible garden with raised beds and picnic tables

North Buncombe Elementary School PTO – $6,000 for an additional playground that is also open to the public outside of school hours

Sandy Mush Community Center – $6,000 to refinish gym floor

Shiloh Community Association – $6,000 to expand community garden and open green space

Spring Mountain Community Club – $5,860 to seal outdoor exercise track

Stonewall Sports Asheville – $3,609.19 to expand access to low- and no-cost adult social sports

Swannanoa Community Council – $6,000 for enhancements at Grovemont Park

Western Carolina Rescue Ministries – $6,000 to expand athletic and recreational opportunities at its gym for under-resourced youth and adults in recovery Western North Carolina Disc Golf Association – $6,000 for tee pad repair and erosion control at Buncombe County Sports Park

Buncombe County Recreation Services has been the trusted steward of the county’s parkland for decades and continues to serve the public by providing, protecting, and preserving a unique collection of outdoor and indoor recreational facilities – which we see as a core service to the people of Buncombe County. We believe our community is a better place when everyone from infants to retirees have the opportunity to be strong, healthy, and successful. Our projects and programming represent a primary goal of low-cost, equitable, inclusive wellness and therapeutic opportunities that are accessible to all residents regardless of cultural, physical, cognitive, or socioeconomic background to create a livable, healthy, and vibrant community.