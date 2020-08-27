Press release from Buncombe County Government:

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County has called a special meeting of the Board beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 200 College Street, Room 326, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina. The special meeting will be held in order to conduct interviews for the Tourism Development Authority and Civic Center Commission.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public attendance will be permitted. The public will be able to watch the meeting via Facebook Live @Buncombegov or on BCTV.