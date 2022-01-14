Press release from Buncombe County:

Due to surging COVID-19 infection rates and to limit public interactions, in-person meetings for the Buncombe County Comprehensive Plan have been postponed. Additional virtual meeting dates and times will be announced in addition to the currently scheduled Jan. 20 and Jan. 25 virtual meetings. Go to engage.buncombecounty.org to access those meetings.

The Tuesday, Jan. 18 Affordable Housing Committee meeting scheduled at 1 p.m., will meet virtually, and the public can view and sign up for comment at engage.buncombecounty.org.

The Community Engagement Markets scheduled for Sycamore Temple and Asheville Middle on Tuesday, Jan. 18 have been canceled, but all other markets will continue to operate with free grab and go pre-packaged boxes of food. Face coverings are required at the markets. Click here for a complete schedule.

Buncombe County offers several services online. They include:

· Apply for Pistol Purchase Permit

· Building Permits, Planning, Septic, Well Water Testing Portal

· Election Services

· Access the Digital Library

· Request Birth, Death, Marriage Certificate, or Record Deeds

· Pay Property Tax online

The Buncombe County Bureau of ID fingerprint services is appointment only. Please call (828) 250-4665 to schedule.

The Buncombe County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic continues to operate Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with no appointment needed, although it will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

Masks are required in all indoor public spaces in Buncombe County, which includes Buncombe County buildings. Community members accessing Buncombe County services should adhere to public health guidance around social distancing and handwashing. For the safety and wellbeing of Buncombe County staff and visitors, please do not access in-person services if you feel unwell.