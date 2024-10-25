Press release from Clerk of Superior Court:

The Buncombe County Courthouse is open for regular business hours, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Bathrooms are now operational; however, all water in the courthouse complex is unsafe for human consumption. Bottled drinking water is available in the lobby.

Criminal and civil district and superior administrative courts are operational. All jurors are excused through the end of October.

If you have an attorney, you should reach out to your attorney for information about your case.

For details on your criminal case, contact the District Attorney’s Office at (828)-259-3410 or the Clerk’s Office at (828) 259-3400 for more information.

For civil superior court cases, all jury trials scheduled in October will be continued. Jury trials will resume November 1, 2024. Hearings on motions will be held as previously scheduled unless a new date is given by the Trial Court Administrator. For attorneys/parties in civil cases that have no access to the internet and wish to have their hearings conducted via Webex, a space will be made available in the Courthouse with a computer connection to conduct remote hearings via Webex. For questions regarding these or other issues, please contact Trial Court Coordinator, John Rogers, at john.d.rogers@nccourts.org or call 828-259-6479

Reminder: Although the courts are open, individuals may wish to utilize the electronic filing option which is available on NCCourts.gov under eCourts. Filing deadlines have been extended to October 28th. Filing deadlines will NOT be extended after 10/28/24.

Attention regarding a jury scam:

We want to warn our community about a sophisticated scam targeting residents in our area, claiming the victims failed to report to jury duty and there is a federal warrant for their arrest.

How it works:

Scammers contact you by phone or email, claiming you failed to report for jury duty.

They falsely state there’s a federal warrant for your arrest.

To make it look legitimate, they may send a fake arrest warrant with real names of North Carolina federal law enforcement officers and prosecutors.

They demand payment to “avoid jail time,” often requesting payment via a virtual currency machine or kiosk.

Scammers may manipulate caller ID to make it seem like the call is from a courthouse or government agency.

Victims are sometimes asked to bring a receipt to a law enforcement agency for “filing.”

Remember:

Legitimate arrest warrants are never emailed or texted. They are served in person by law enforcement or court officials.

No law enforcement agency will ever demand payment over the phone.

Be cautious and skeptical of unsolicited calls asking for personal information or payment.

Be wary of unsolicited phone calls, emails, or texts.

Do not give money or personal information to anyone you don’t know.

If you receive such a call or email, hang up immediately and contact local authorities.

If you believe you have been a victim of a jury duty scam or other fraudulent scheme, file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.