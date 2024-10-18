Press release from Buncombe County:

The Buncombe County Courthouse is open for regular business hours, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Bathrooms are now operational; however, all water in the courthouse complex is unsafe for human consumption. Bottled drinking water is available in the lobby.

Criminal and civil district and superior administrative courts are operational. All jurors are excused through the end of October.

If you have an attorney, you should reach out to your attorney for information about your case.

For details on your criminal case, contact the District Attorney’s Office at (828)-259-3410 or the Clerk’s Office at (828) 259-3400 for more information.

For civil superior court cases, all jury trials scheduled in October will be continued. Jury trials will resume November 1, 2024. Hearings on motions will be held as previously scheduled unless a new date is given by the Trial Court Administrator. For attorneys/parties in civil cases that have no access to the internet and wish to have their hearings conducted via Webex, a space will be made available in the Courthouse with a computer connection to conduct remote hearings via Webex. For questions regarding these or other issues, please contact Trial Court Coordinator, John Rogers, at john.d.rogers@nccourts.org or call 828-259-6479

Reminder: Although the courts are open, individuals may wish to utilize the electronic filing option which is available on NCCourts.gov under eCourts. Filing deadlines have been extended to October 28th.