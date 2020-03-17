Press release from Buncombe County Department of Health and Human Services:

To serve all members of our community, Buncombe County Health and Human Services will begin operating two drive through COVID-19 testing sites, starting Tuesday, March 17th. Testing sites will be located at Biltmore Church in Arden and at UNC Asheville off of W.T. Weaver Boulevard. The sites will be open tomorrow from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Based on the availability of testing supplies, the sites will continue to operate throughout the week from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm each day.

We will be operating this drive through clinic as long as tests are available and ask that community members be patient throughout the screening and testing process. The testing site is staffed by medical providers from BCHHS. Testing is available to all members of our community, regardless of their income or ability to pay.

This COVID-19 drive-thru testing is specifically available for community members who:

Have a fever combined with either a cough or shortness of breath.

Have contact with someone with known COVID-19 and are experiencing any of the symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Community screening drive-thru testing instructions:

Drive to one of the following locations: Biltmore Church at 35 Clayton Road, Arden, North Carolina 28704 UNC Asheville Campus, parking lot P28 on University Heights off of W.T. Weaver Boulevard Follow the signs for the parking lot where testing will be conducted. Stay in your vehicle. An employee will direct where to go and will give you the necessary paperwork before conducting testing and guide you throughout the entire process.

As we expect a large number of community members to participate, we ask for your patience with our dedicated healthcare workers as we strive to provide this important community service. This is an unprecedented public health event in our community and it will take all of us working together to stop the spread of COVID-19.