Notice from Buncombe County:
Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Buncombe County Environmental and Energy Stewardship Subcommittee has been called beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at 200 College Street, Room 310, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina, in order to hold interviews for committee members and to conduct initial organizational business.
If you have any questions about this meeting, please contact the Clerk to the Board at 828-250-4105.
