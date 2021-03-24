When the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners declared racism a public health and safety crisis in August of 2020, it signaled the confluence of meaningful community action and a legislative commitment to dismantling systemic racism within Buncombe County governmental operations. While the2025 Buncombe County Strategic Plan places equity as both a foundational focus area and a value, none of the stated goals or objectives can be met without first developing a Racial Equity Action Plan to help us create the path there. The Buncombe County Equity and Inclusion Workgroup has diligently been working on action steps to make that vision a reality. Following a series of employee engagement opportunities, the Workgroup is taking the draft Racial Equity Action Plan to the community for feedback. Community members are invited to join the Workgroup to talk about the plan and share ideas for how to improve it before it goes to the Board of Commissioners for adoption. The community sessions will be held virtually: · 5:30 p.m. on April 8 · 9 a.m. on April 14 · 11 a.m. on April 21 The April 8 event also will be streamed live on Buncombe County Government Facebook. All community sessions also will offer live Spanish translation. To register for a community feedback session, click here. The Workgroup also will meet with small groups of environmental, equity, justice, faith, health, wellness, education, economic, housing and youth partners. An additional session for members of our Latinx community also will be held. For more information on small group sessions, email prteam@buncombecounty.org. To view the Racial Equity Action Plan, click here. Check back soon for the Spanish version of the plan.