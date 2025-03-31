Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County Government Services Center Set to Open April 8

Permits & Inspections, Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality, & Environmental Health Moving to 35 Woodfin St.

Buncombe County is reaching a major milestone in the multi-year comprehensive facilities plan, reimagining the building at 35 Woodfin St. On Tuesday, April 8, the doors will open to the new, combined Buncombe County Government Services Center with Permits & Inspections, Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality, and Environmental Health moving in first.

Pardon our dust

Permits & Inspections, Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality, and Environmental Health are currently located at 30 Valley St. and will begin the move on Monday, April 7. They will remain open to customers that day and will reopen on Tuesday, April 8 at 8 a.m. at 35 Woodfin St. Visitors may park in the surface parking lot in front of the building.

While we are moving, some residents may want to take advantage of different ways to contact us.

Permits & Inspections

§ Main line: (828) 250-5360

§ We offer our residents, businesses, and contractors access to our permitting services online 24/7 via the Development & Permits portal.

Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality

§ Main Line: (828) 250-6777

§ Asbestos removal & demolition renovation portal

Environmental Health

§ Main line: (828) 250-5016 or by email at ehrequest@buncombecounty.org

§ Online access

Additional Department timelines

§ April 22 – Planning & Development to open at 35 Woodfin St.

§ May 1 – Election Services to open at 35 Woodfin St.

Background

This move is part of a multi-year comprehensive facilities plan aimed at maximizing our existing space, co-locating forward-facing departments to improve the resident experience, and reducing the number of unnecessary properties from our portfolio. This move will save taxpayer dollars, allow properties to be used to address housing needs, and reimagine how the County’s public-facing departments meet the needs of our community.