Press release from the Buncombe County Health and Human Services:
Buncombe County HHS is reporting 51 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, including one fatality, as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8
Buncombe County HHS continues to support the State investigation and sees these recent developments as a positive step towards understanding how this outbreak occurred. The outbreak has impacted many people in our community and our thoughts are with all of those who are affected. Local Health Officials continue to investigate reports of illness related to the Legionnaires ’ disease outbreak, assist medical providers with case identification and proper lab testing, and collecting and analyzing data.
Please reference recent updates from NCDHHS for information on the investigation:
To view the press event with NC Public Health and NC Department of Agriculture, please use this link.
Here is the most recent news release from NCDHHS
To check the status of the outbreak in WNC, visit this link: https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/legionellosis/outbreak.html
We have no new information other than case counts to report at this time.
Date / Case Count
October 8, 2019: 51
October 7, 2019: 50
October 4, 2019: 50
October 3, 2019: 46
October 2, 2019: 45
October 1, 2019: 44
September 30, 2019: 39
September 29, 2019: 35
September 27, 2019: 20
September 26, 2019: 15
September 25, 2019: 9
September 24, 2019: 9
Here is a link to the updated article on Buncombe County Government’s webpage.
