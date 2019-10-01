Press release from Buncombe County Health & Human Services:
Buncombe County HHS is reporting 35 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, including one fatality, as of 5pm on 9.29.19. BCHHS continues to work with local providers to identify and investigate additional cases. We have no new information other than case counts to report at this time.
Here is a link to the full article on Buncombe County Government’s webpage.
The most recent press release from NCDHHS can be found here.
To check the status of the outbreak in WNC, visit this link: https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/legionellosis/outbreak.html
Date / Case Count
September 29, 2019: 35
September 27, 2019: 20
September 26, 2019: 15
September 25, 2019: 9
September 24, 2019: 9
Here is a link to the full article.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.