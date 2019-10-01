Press release from Buncombe County Health & Human Services:

Buncombe County HHS is reporting 35 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, including one fatality, as of 5pm on 9.29.19. BCHHS continues to work with local providers to identify and investigate additional cases. We have no new information other than case counts to report at this time.

To check the status of the outbreak in WNC, visit this link: https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/legionellosis/outbreak.html

Date / Case Count

September 29, 2019: 35

September 27, 2019: 20

September 26, 2019: 15

September 25, 2019: 9

September 24, 2019: 9

