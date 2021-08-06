Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County is excited to announce the launch of a new website to help qualified homeowners streamline the process of submitting an inquiry to the Homeowner Grant Program. As of Friday, Aug. 6, qualified Buncombe County homeowners will have an opportunity to receive financial assistance for housing-related costs. The Homeowner Grant Program is now accepting inquiries for support at buncombecounty.org/homeownergrant or by calling (828) 250-5500.

With the FY22 budget approval, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $300,000 for this new initiative aimed at helping qualified homeowners. Through a collaborative partnership, residents in the City of Asheville and the Town of Woodfin may be eligible to receive additional assistance, and the program will be administered through Buncombe County Health and Human Services (HHS).

“This is a new idea for our community, and I’m glad we are thoroughly evaluating it,” said Chairman Brownie Newman at the July 13 meeting. “We are trying to provide some financial relief for folks seeing cost of living go up for a variety of reasons. We’ll make adjustments based on what works well,” he said, noting the County might increase the program’s investment in the future.

Through this program, residents who own residential property in Buncombe County that they have lived in as their primary residence for at least five years and who earn at or less than 80% of area median income (AMI) as a household may be eligible to participate. Those who apply for the program and meet these criteria may receive up to $300 from Buncombe County and up to $200 from the city of Asheville or town of Woodfin.

Eligible homeowners can submit an inquiry at buncombecounty.org/homeownergrant or call (828) 250-5500 to start the application process. Phone support is available in any language.

“If you think you may qualify, but you aren’t sure, please give our team a call,” said Economic Services Director Phillip Hardin. “We know there are a number of unique circumstances, and our staff will work with homeowners to help find solutions.”

Homeowner Grant Details