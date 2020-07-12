Press release from the Buncombe County Soil and Water Conservation District:

Census participation is historically lower among farmworkers, Latinos, and other transient communities. However, these communities can benefit most from a complete count because of the resources, representation, and funding Census data influences. How can farmworkers and other members of North Carolina’s agricultural and rural communities safely and accurately fulfill their obligation to respond to the 2020 Census? Join the NC Government & Heritage Library to find out, in a Q & A session with representatives from Legal Aid of North Carolina.

“Let’s Talk 2020 Census: Farmworkers in NC” will allow for participation in Spanish, and the accompanying article will be available in both Spanish and English. Member of the NC CCC and Managing Attorney with Legal Aid of North Carolina, Lori Johnson, in collaboration with her colleagues, will co-author the article and take questions in the webinar. Legal Aid of NC Intern and 3rd Year Campbell University Law Student, Daniel Bello, will be featured. Born in Mexico, Daniel was brought to the U.S. by his parents at 6 years old. He received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and is now a permanent resident. His previous legal work also includes an internship at the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants. Brenda Lopez, Intern with Student Action with Farmworkers Into the Fields, will also participate in the Q&A and contribute to the article.

We are still developing the full schedule but upcoming events/topics will include:

Counting Kids in North Carolina

COVID & Census in LatinX Communities

Eastern & Coastal Communities

Seniors Count

Our goal is to offer a weekly topic at least through the beginning of Nonresponse Followup on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and possibly longer. So please stay tuned for promotional and schedule information for upcoming events. We welcome input on topics as well as other outreach efforts we may be able to support. Additionally, please remember to send information about your past and current activities to keep our outreach list updated.

Thank you for all you do to #MakeNCCount and to drive census participation in your communities.

Register here.