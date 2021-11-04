Press release from Buncombe County

In the market for a new job, looking to change careers or know someone who is looking for a job? Then make sure to attend Buncombe County’s upcoming job fair this Saturday, Nov. 6. Multiple county departments will be on hand letting you know about what it’s like to work for Buncombe with current openings in human resources, social work, public libraries, law enforcement, the detention facility, information technology, medical office work, nurses, justice services and more. The event will be kid-friendly and even have interviews conducted on site with all levels of positions hiring.

“We’re excited to be there answering questions and hiring for entry-level positions at the Detention Center,” notes Sheriff’s Office Recruiter Deputy Philon. “This is a great way to start a career in law enforcement, and Detention Center Officers start with a salary of more than $40,000, receive paid training and excellent benefits.”

Benefits with a County job:

Generous vacation, sick, healthy, and personal leave hours that do not expire Very competitive health, dental, and vision Insurance (including free preventative screenings) 13 paid County holidays Home Down Payment Assistance Program Employee Health Clinic with prescription assistance Free unlimited physical therapy Longevity pay Life insurance County discounts Free wellness program 8% Employer Contribution to 401(k) Retirement pension plan through NC Retirement System Eligibility for State Employee Local Credit Union membership And more



What: Buncombe County Job Fair

When: Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 40 Coxe Ave. (Health and Human Services Building), downtown Asheville. Free parking is available.

Buncombe County realizes the importance of a diverse professional workforce and the need to foster a responsive and innovative organizational culture that fully engages all our employees by honoring and building on each employee’s unique experiences, opinions, and perspective.

Join our team and make a real difference by doing important work in our community. See what job openings are currently open and fill out an application to expedite your interview process by visiting buncombecounty.org/careers.