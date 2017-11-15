Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County is taking a crucial step towards holding accountable the companies responsible for dumping millions of dollars’ worth of prescription opioids into our community by filing a public nuisance lawsuit against the drug manufacturers and wholesale drug distributors that made the opioid epidemic possible.

Buncombe County is filing its suit against five of the largest manufacturers of prescription opioids and their related companies and against the country’s three largest wholesale drug distributors. The manufacturing companies pushed highly addictive, dangerous opioids, falsely representing to doctors that patients would only rarely succumb to drug addiction, while the distributors breached their legal duties to monitor, detect, investigate, refuse and report suspicious orders of prescription opioids.

“We are taking this action today because the costs of this opioid crisis have overwhelmed our ability to provide for the health and safety of our residents. This epidemic has devastated our community and continues to claim an increasing number of victims from all walks of life,” said Commission Chair Brownie Newman. “These drug makers and distributors have brought this disease into our community,” said Vice-Chair Ellen Frost. “It is one of the biggest public health crises we have ever seen and it did not happen by accident. Rather, it is the result of the failure by drug makers to safely and responsibly market their branded opioids to doctors and patients in Buncombe County, and the negligence by wholesale distributors of their legal duty to monitor, identify and report suspicious activity as more and more opioids flowed into our community.”

The manufacturers listed as defendants in the lawsuit include: