Press release from Buncombe County:

Our mountain weather is often unpredictable and potentially dangerous. Our region can experience flash flooding, snow storms, ice events, and other inclement weather that we should all prepare for. Our new Buncombe Ready campaign is focused on helping the public prepare for inclement weather events. Recently, we partnered with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to become a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador. As an ambassador, we join other governments and partner organizations across North Carolina and the United States in recognizing the inherent risks associated with severe weather events and helping promote awareness for emergency preparedness.

To assist with preparedness efforts, we’ve developed a website as a one-stop resource for information. Visit buncombecounty.org/bcready to find information on emergency preparedness kits, family safety plans, up-to-date weather reports, need-to-know phone numbers, helpful links, and more resources to help make sure you’re ready for inclement weather.

The preparedness page also features a high-resolution camera that’s mounted on top of our 17-story Historic County Courthouse. You can watch panoramic views of Downtown Asheville and beyond from the comfort of your phone, tablet, and other devices. The rotating views are available 24-7 so you can catch the sunrise, watch snow and thunderstorms roll in, enjoy the sunset behind the mountain landscape, see downtown light up after-dark, and enjoy all the other views and vistas that make our mountain home special.

This project is a cross-departmental collaboration between Communications, Emergency Services, HHS, IT, and Planning & Development’s recent Weather Ready ambassador partnership with NOAA.

If you are interested in showcasing our live feed, email pr@buncombecounty.org.