Press release from Buncombe County:

The Buncombe County Public Libraries are developing a long-term facilities master plan, and resident input is a critical part of the planning process.

“Libraries are a fundamental part of a thriving community,” says Library Director Jim Blanton, “so your input is key to guiding the long-term development of public spaces and ensuring that it meets the needs of our community for years to come.”

The feedback received at the three community sessions will be combined with feedback from focus groups representing Legacy Neighborhoods, the Latinx community, Friends of the Library, the Library Board of Directors, educators, and advocacy organizations that support aging residents, veterans and residents who are home insecure.

During the library master planning process, all 12 branches will be evaluated for strategic investments to create more user-friendly experiences, capital improvements and overall design.

There are three virtual opportunities for the public to participate:

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9-10 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16, noon-1 p.m.

To register for a public input session, go to https://www.buncombecounty.org/countycenter/news-detail.aspx?id=18924.