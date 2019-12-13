Press release from Buncombe County:

Volunteers are an integral part of our community. They give their time and energy to important causes often without reward or recognition. The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award honors the true spirit of volunteerism by recognizing individuals, groups, and businesses that make significant contributions to their community through volunteer service.The awards program, created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Through the years, the award has been bestowed on thousands who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by volunteering in their local community.

Nominate Outstanding Volunteers

Each county selects up to ten individuals, businesses, groups/teams, and one paid Director of Volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. Buncombe County is seeking nominations from the public through Jan. 21, 2020. Any person, group, or entity from the public, nonprofit, and private sector may be nominated for an award, and one of the nominees will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state.

If you would like to nominate a deserving volunteer, group, or organization there are two ways. Link to the online submission or download a form here. If using the form attached, please send your nomination forms to lynn.smith@buncombecounty.org by Jan. 21, 2020.