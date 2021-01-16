Press release from Buncombe County:

Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Schedule for Buncombe County Offices

All Buncombe County Government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Buncombe County Public Libraries: All libraries are closed on Monday, Jan. 18.

Recreation Services: All Buncombe County Parks are open regular hours on Monday, Jan. 18.

Solid Waste: The Landfill and Transfer Station will be open regular hours on Monday, Jan. 18. Waste Pro will operate a regular collection schedule.

Public Health: The vaccine clinic at A-B Tech Mission Conference Center will operate on a regular schedule for scheduled appointments on Monday, Jan. 18.

Mountain Mobility: Mountain Mobility will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, and will only provide City of Asheville Complementary Paratransit Services.

Emergency and public safety services remain open.