Press release from Buncombe County
Government offices and all Buncombe County public libraries will close on Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.
Buncombe County Veterans Council, the City of Asheville, Buncombe County, and Charles George VA Medical Center invite the public to a virtual ceremony honoring our Veterans. The Veterans Day ceremony can be viewed online on the City of Asheville YouTube channel. The program will begin at 11 a.m. The keynote speaker is Dr. Laura Tugman, Ph.D., Chief of Mental Health Services at Charles George VA Medical Center. Find out more here.
Health & Human Services
The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic located at 40 Coxe Ave. will close on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Solid Waste
Buncombe County Landfill, Transfer Station, and Waste Pro collections will operate on regular hours Thursday, Nov. 11.
Recreation Services
Administrative offices will close on Thursday, Nov. 11. All Buncombe County parks are open regular hours.
