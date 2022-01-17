Press release from Buncombe County:

Due to inclement weather, Buncombe County offices and facilities will begin operations at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The Courthouse also will open at 11 a.m. The vaccine clinic located at 40 Coxe Ave., Asheville will be open from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The landfill and transfer station will open at 11 a.m. Waste Pro has suspended its operations on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Board of Commissioners meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 has been canceled.

Road conditions remain hazardous throughout Western North Carolina, and low temperatures can cause refreezing and black ice. Community members are encouraged to avoid travel if possible.