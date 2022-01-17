Press release from Buncombe County:
Due to inclement weather, Buncombe County offices and facilities will begin operations at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The Courthouse also will open at 11 a.m. The vaccine clinic located at 40 Coxe Ave., Asheville will be open from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The landfill and transfer station will open at 11 a.m. Waste Pro has suspended its operations on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Board of Commissioners meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 has been canceled.
Road conditions remain hazardous throughout Western North Carolina, and low temperatures can cause refreezing and black ice. Community members are encouraged to avoid travel if possible.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.