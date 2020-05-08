Buncombe County parks to reopen with guidelines, safety restrictions

Announcement from Buncombe County Recreation Services:

After reopening eight parks last week, Buncombe County Recreation Services will open the gates at additional locations for the first time since late March on Saturday morning, May 9, at 10 a.m. Buncombe County Sports Park, Charles D. Owen Park, Karpen Soccer Fields, Lake Julian Park, and North Buncombe Sports Complex join all seven river parks and Collier Cove Nature Preserve in welcoming guests to safely enjoy fresh air and passive recreation. Cane Creek Community Park, Hominy Valley Recreation Park, and all pools remain closed.

“Buncombe County sees outdoor recreation as a core service to provide to our residents, so we are happy that our friends and neighbors will be able to access these unique and beautiful spaces responsibly with guidelines in place,” said Josh O’Conner, Director of Buncombe County Recreation Services. “During this time, playgrounds, basketball courts, fitness equipment, picnic shelters, grills, restrooms, and other spaces will remain closed in accordance with physical distancing and public gathering guidelines. Fishing, river and lake access, and walking trails are available for everyone to enjoy – while taking extra precautions. Everybody in our community deserves safe access to the outdoors, so we’re reminding visitors to stay kind and stay safe.”

Buncombe County has modified its Stay Home-Stay Safe emergency order to transition into Phase 1 of easing certain COVID-19 restrictions. For more information, refer to Phase 1 Guidance. During this time, park rangers will not charge fees for daily fishing permits or to launch for boats, kayaks, and canoes. Picnic shelter and paddleboat rentals will not be available until further notice. Buncombe County Sports Park, Charles D. Owen Park, and Lake Julian Park will open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day.

COVID-19 has led to local youth sports leagues canceling spring and summer schedules due to physical distancing and mass gathering limitations.

Before heading out

Guidance for park visitors:

· Practice the three Ws:

o Wear a cloth face covering when you go out or are around others.

o Wait at least six feet apart and avoid close contact.

o Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often.

· Stay home if you are sick or exhibiting symptoms.

· Wash your hands before leaving home and bring sanitizer or wipes, water, and sunscreen. No restrooms or water fountains are currently open.

· Maintain at least six feet of physical distance between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household.

· Gatherings are limited to 10 persons, but gathering outdoors with friends is allowed.

· Refrain from touching surfaces including trees and rocks. Picnic tables and shelters, grills, playgrounds, and fitness equipment remain closed.

· Baseball and softball fields, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and soccer fields are not available for sports practices, friendly matches, or any other use in which at least six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.

· Keep it moving when using trails and step aside to let others pass. At some parks, trails may be marked as one-way only.

· Limit your park time so that others can also safely enjoy the space.

· Pack out all trash, leftover food, and litter to help minimize invasive species, bank erosion, and water pollution.

Buncombe County Park Information

Parks open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.:

· Buncombe County Sports Park on 58 Apac Circle in Asheville

· Charles D. Owen Park on 875 Warren Wilson Wilson Road in Swannanoa

· Lake Julian Park on 406 Overlook Extension in Arden

Parks open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.:

· Alexander River Park on 2589 Old Marshall Highway in Alexander

· Bent Creek River Park on 1610 Brevard Road in Asheville

· Collier Cove Nature Preserve on 194 Rhododendron Drive in Arden

· Corcoran Paige River Park on 9 Pinners Road in Arden

· Glen Bridge River Park on 77 Pinners Road in Asheville

· Hominy Creek River Park on 220 Hominy Creek Road in Asheville

· Karpen Soccer Fields on 207 Reems Creek Road in Weaverville

· Ledges Whitewater Park on 1080 Old Marshall Highway in Alexander

· North Buncombe Sports Complex on 734 Clarks Chapel Road in Weaverville

· Walnut Island River Park on 3042 Old Marshall Highway in Alexander

When possible, exercise at home, walk in your neighborhood, enjoy your yard and residential outdoor spaces, and visit less crowded parks or during off-peak hours. You should only visit parks with members of your own household and not use these spaces to meet up with others for social opportunities. O’Conner said Recreation Services staff are monitoring parks regularly to ensure they do not become too crowded.

About Buncombe County Recreation Services

Buncombe County Recreation Services has been the trusted steward of the county’s parkland for decades and continues to serve the public by providing, protecting, and preserving a unique collection of outdoor and indoor recreational facilities – which we see as a core service to the people of Buncombe County. We believe our community is a better place when everyone from infants to retirees have the opportunity to be strong, healthy, and successful. Our projects and programming represent a primary goal of low-cost, equitable, inclusive wellness and therapeutic opportunities that are accessible to all residents regardless of cultural, physical, cognitive, or socioeconomic background to create a livable, healthy, and vibrant community.