Press release from Buncombe County Planning and Zoning office

Buncombe County Planning Board will meet on January 23, 2023 at 30 Valley St., Asheville.

AGENDA

Call to Order

• Announcements -Nancy Waldrop

• Roll Call of Board Members

• Approval of Agenda

• Approval of Minutes December 12, 2022 Minutes

• Public Hearings

o ZPH2022-00033 Joseph Grieco of Mitch Cox Companies, on behalf of the owner(s) James and Debra Whiteside, and Karen Myers has applied to rezone a portion(s) of land identified as tax lot PIN(s) 9626-72-9263 and 9626-82-1147 (currently addressed as 1320 and 1332 Brevard Road) which is zoned R-3 Residential to CS-Commercial Service.

o ZPH2022-00040 Clyde Motley of Locust Grove MHP LLC has applied to rezone a portion of land identified as tax lot PIN 9619-99-8720 (currently addressed as 31 Mount Carmel Place) which is zoned R-1 Residential to R-3 Residential.

• Public Comment

• Adjourn