Press release from the Buncombe County Public Library:

The Buncombe County Public Library system is supporting Asheville writers during National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) by offering quiet writing spaces, raffle prizes, and a NaNoWriMo NoMo’ party in early December.

NaNoWriMo is a writing challenge to write 50,000 words of a novel during the thirty days of November. It began in 1999 and is supported by an international nonprofit organization of the same name.

The Black Mountain Library, Leicester Library, Pack Library, North Asheville Library, South Buncombe Library, and West Asheville Library will all be offering quiet spaces for writers to work on their 50,000 word count goal throughout the month. Some branches will offer tea, coffee and snacks as well. The Pack Library Youth Services department will host a Teen Writer’s Café every Friday afternoon. “We wanted to have a space at a library in the county every day where a writer could come plug in their laptop or pull out their notebook and chip away at their word count with no interruptions,” Anna Booraem, Branch Manager of the South Buncombe Library, says.

Each time a writer comes to one of the library writing spaces to work on their novel in November, they will be entered into a raffle for prizes to be given away at the NanoWrimo NoMo’ party. The raffle prizes will include treats from local businesses, including Dynamite Coffee, as well as some official NaNoWriMo swag.

The NaNoWriMo NoMo’ party will be held at the Lord Auditorium in the Pack Library on Saturday December 7 from 2-3:30 pm. The party is for any writer who participated in NaNoWriMo. There will be food, activities and opportunities to meet other writers, as well as a “micro mic” that will give each writer a chance to read one paragraph from their novel to the group.

For more information, contact Anna Booraem anna.booraem@buncombecounty.org. 828-250-6488

For more information on National Novel Writing Month visit www.nanowrimo.org.

For calendar listings of all NaNoWriMo activities, please see attached PNG or visit buncombecounty.org/events-calendar.aspx.