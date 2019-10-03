Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County Recreation Services has opened the 2019-2020 cycle of Community Recreation Grants. The grants focus on supplemental funding for qualified organizations to promote innovative, inclusive, and sustainable recreational, fitness, and wellness initiatives within Buncombe County as well as community-based activities and capital improvements that increase recreational opportunities for the communities served. Grants may range in amount from $500-$6,000, depending on funding available and the number of qualifying applicants.

During the 2018-2019 funding cycle, the Erwin Youth League received a Community Recreation Grant that funded new lighting at their youth ballfield. Sarah Parton, the organization’s treasurer, said “Erwin Youth League would like to thank Buncombe County Recreation Services for the grant that allowed us to afford new, energy-efficient lighting for our fields, thus making way for safer and more effective lights using less energy. The Community Recreation Grant has also helped us build batting cages, purchase safety equipment, upgrade our fields, and purchase a new grill for our concession stand. Erwin Youth League relies solely on grants and sponsors to run our league for these amazing youth and we are ever so thankful to Buncombe County for these grants each year. We couldn’t do it without them!”

Who’s Eligible?

Eligible entities include Buncombe County non-profits focused on recreational, fitness, and health and wellness activities. These funds are intended to be a leveraging tool that promote partnerships between the County and area non-profits and are not a donation, funding stream, or sponsorship opportunity. Programs applying for funding should assist Buncombe County Recreation Services in achieving its mission and are required to provide clear timelines and explanations regarding funding requests. The objective of the grants is to extend the reach of the County in its recreation focus areas; grant applicants are required to articulate the estimated impact the grants will have on the community.

The mission of Buncombe County Recreation Services is to improve the quality of life within our community by providing high quality recreational facilities, opportunities for social interaction, and programming, which encourages health and wellness through active lifestyles.

Additional criteria and a list of 2019 grant awards are available online.

Want to Apply

The grant application deadline is Friday, Oct. 18. Late applications will be rejected. The Community Recreation Grant Committee will review applications in October and November with all organizations receiving an email notification no later than Friday, Nov. 15. For more information, contact Angie Hall at angie.hall@buncombecounty.org or (828) 250-6704.