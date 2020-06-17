Press release from Buncombe County:
Buncombe County Recreation Services Opens Outdoor Pools on June 18
Safety guidelines include social distancing, mandatory cloth face coverings when not in the pool, reduced capacity, sanitation periods after each session, online reservations, and restricting items that pool visitors can bringBuncombe County Recreation Services will open its five outdoor swimming pools at 10:30 in the morning on Thursday, June 18. Safety and sanitation measures have been taken to comply with Buncombe County’s Stay Safe, Stay Smart order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pool visitors will be required to practice the Three Ws: wear a cloth face covering when entering/exiting the pool and when not in the pool, wait at least six feet apart from and avoid close contact with anyone who does not live in your household, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often.Pool will open for two sessions Monday-Saturday, closing between sessions for a sanitation period that includes wiping down all common touch points. Sunday hours include one session. Admission for each session is $3 per guest. Due to limited capacity, guests are highly encouraged to purchase tickets online. If a pool is unable to open for any reason or is forced to close within the first hour of operation, all guests will receive a raincheck via the email address provided when purchasing the original ticket. Bookings are currently available through July 10.Monday-Friday
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
2:15-5:15 p.m.Saturday
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
3-6 p.m.Sunday
1-6 p.m.“While this summer is different in nearly every way for local families, we’re happy to safely and responsibly open our pools to the community,” said Josh O’Conner, Director of Buncombe County Recreation Services. “While we are not allowing toys, balls, noodles, dive sticks, and other communal items inside pools, the guest experience should be enhanced as visitors will be able to enjoy pools with a capacity limit of roughly 30% normal occupancy.”Sun safety information is available at each location, but pool visitors are reminded to apply water-resistant, broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher before putting on a bathing suit and reapply every two hours or after swimming. Other tips to avoid the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays include wearing high-UPF swim shirts, wide brim hats, and wraparound UV-blocking sunglasses. More sun safety tips are available from the American Academy of Dermatology.· Cane Creek Pool
590 Lower Brush Creek Road
Fletcher, NC 28732
Like on Facebook· Erwin Pool
58 Lees Creek Road
Asheville, NC 28806
Like on Facebook· Hominy Valley Pool
25 Twin Lakes Road
Candler, NC 28715
Like on Facebook· North Buncombe Pool
892 Clarks Chapel Road
Weaverville, NC 28787
Like on Facebook
· Owen Pool
117 Stone Drive
Swannanoa, NC 28778
Like on FacebookPools are located across the county, ensuring easy access for all kids and families. The facilities are managed through an agreement with Swim Club Management Group of Asheville which oversees maintenance, hires staff, and handles daily operations.Buncombe County Recreation Services has been the trusted steward of the county’s parkland for decades and continues to serve the public by providing, protecting, and preserving a unique collection of outdoor and indoor recreational facilities – which we see as a core service to the people of Buncombe County. We believe our community is a better place when everyone from infants to retirees have the opportunity to be strong, healthy, and successful. Our projects and programming represent a primary goal of low-cost, equitable, inclusive wellness and therapeutic opportunities that are accessible to all residents regardless of cultural, physical, cognitive, or socioeconomic background to create a livable, healthy, and vibrant community.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.