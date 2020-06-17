Buncombe County Recreation Services Opens Outdoor Pools on June 18

Safety guidelines include social distancing, mandatory cloth face coverings when not in the pool, reduced capacity, sanitation periods after each session, online reservations, and restricting items that pool visitors can bring

Buncombe County Recreation Services will open its five outdoor swimming pools at 10:30 in the morning on Thursday, June 18. Safety and sanitation measures have been taken to comply with Buncombe County’s Stay Safe, Stay Smart order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pool visitors will be required to practice the Three Ws: wear a cloth face covering when entering/exiting the pool and when not in the pool, wait at least six feet apart from and avoid close contact with anyone who does not live in your household, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often. will open itsat 10:30 in the morning on Thursday, June 18. Safety and sanitation measures have been taken to comply with Buncombe County’sorder in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pool visitors will be required to practice the Three Ws: wear a cloth face covering when entering/exiting the pool and when not in the pool, wait at least six feet apart from and avoid close contact with anyone who does not live in your household, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often.

. If a pool is unable to open for any reason or is forced to close within the first hour of operation, all guests will receive a raincheck via the email address provided when purchasing the original ticket. Bookings are currently available through July 10. Pool will open for two sessions Monday-Saturday, closing between sessions for a sanitation period that includes wiping down all common touch points. Sunday hours include one session. Admission for each session is $3 per guest. Due to limited capacity, guests are highly encouraged to purchase tickets online . If a pool is unable to open for any reason or is forced to close within the first hour of operation, all guests will receive a raincheck via the email address provided when purchasing the original ticket. Bookings are currently available through July 10.

Monday-Friday

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

2:15-5:15 p.m.

Saturday

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

3-6 p.m.

Sunday

1-6 p.m.

“While this summer is different in nearly every way for local families, we’re happy to safely and responsibly open our pools to the community,” said Josh O’Conner, Director of Buncombe County Recreation Services. “While we are not allowing toys, balls, noodles, dive sticks, and other communal items inside pools, the guest experience should be enhanced as visitors will be able to enjoy pools with a capacity limit of roughly 30% normal occupancy.”

Sun safety information is available at each location, but pool visitors are reminded to apply water-resistant, broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher before putting on a bathing suit and reapply every two hours or after swimming. Other tips to avoid the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays include wearing high-UPF swim shirts, wide brim hats, and wraparound UV-blocking sunglasses. More sun safety tips are available from the American Academy of Dermatology. is available at each location, but pool visitors are reminded to apply water-resistant, broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher before putting on a bathing suit and reapply every two hours or after swimming. Other tips to avoid the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays include wearing high-UPF swim shirts, wide brim hats, and wraparound UV-blocking sunglasses. More sun safety tips are available from the

· Cane Creek Pool

590 Lower Brush Creek Road

Fletcher, NC 28732

· Erwin Pool

58 Lees Creek Road

Asheville, NC 28806

· Hominy Valley Pool

25 Twin Lakes Road

Candler, NC 28715

· North Buncombe Pool

892 Clarks Chapel Road

Weaverville, NC 28787

· Owen Pool

117 Stone Drive

Swannanoa, NC 28778

Swim Club Management Group of Asheville which oversees maintenance, hires staff, and handles daily operations. Pools are located across the county, ensuring easy access for all kids and families. The facilities are managed through an agreement withwhich oversees maintenance, hires staff, and handles daily operations.

Buncombe County Recreation Services has been the trusted steward of the county’s parkland for decades and continues to serve the public by providing, protecting, and preserving a unique collection of outdoor and indoor recreational facilities – which we see as a core service to the people of Buncombe County. We believe our community is a better place when everyone from infants to retirees have the opportunity to be strong, healthy, and successful. Our projects and programming represent a primary goal of low-cost, equitable, inclusive wellness and therapeutic opportunities that are accessible to all residents regardless of cultural, physical, cognitive, or socioeconomic background to create a livable, healthy, and vibrant community.