Press release from AARP North Carolina:

Haw Creek Park is undergoing a major facelift thanks in part to a grant by AARP for new outdoor musical instrument play structures for users of all ages. A 2019 AARP Community Challenge grant of $35,000 was awarded to Buncombe County Recreation Services to help fund the park’s upgrades and renovations.

The World Health Organization cites the use of open spaces as a factor that makes a community more “age-friendly.” AARP Associate State Director in the Mountain Region Rebecca Chaplin said, “People need public places to gather — indoors and out. Green spaces, safe streets, sidewalks, outdoor seating and accessible buildings (those with elevators, stairs with railings, etc.) can be used and enjoyed by people of all ages.”

Director of Buncombe County Recreation Services Josh O’Conner said, “Thanks to this AARP Community Challenge Grant, everyone can share in the joy and freedom of playing music. A growing body of research confirms that experiencing music in nature positively engages the brain, builds social cohesion, and creates the conditions to build a harmonious community. The musical pathway is just one component of the reimagined and enhanced play space at East Asheville Library.”

Other projects receiving support from 2019 AARP Community Challenge Grants are:

Trenton: Funding to develop Heroes Park, a memorial park in honor of all of the rescuers during Hurricane Florence and its aftermath.

Mt Airy: Benches, bike walks and trees to be added to the Granite City Greenway.

Charlotte: Funding for signage and a trail in Double Oaks Neighborhood Park.

Since 2017, AARP has awarded 217 grants through the AARP Community Challenge to nonprofit organizations and government entities representing 50 states and U.S. territories.

Visit http://bit.ly/2018ChallengeWinners to see some of the 2018 winners in action as they work to improve public spaces and amenities, and increase housing and transportation options that benefit residents of all ages. To learn more about the Community Challenge, visitAARP.org/CommunityChallenge.