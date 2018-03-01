From Buncombe County Recreation Services:
Bounce into Spring with Buncombe County Recreation Services
Shed your cabin fever and welcome warmer weather! Join Buncombe County Recreation Services to celebrate the season outdoors at the “Bounce into Spring Adventure Challenge”.
The Adventure Challenge is a chance to get outside and be active while challenging yourself at your own pace. It offers an alternative to more run of the mill running events by breaking up the run with activities that sample the many options for outdoor play and active living that our region has to offer. The event is inclusive of all ages and abilities.
Stations will be spread throughout the course allowing you to complete sports feats or physical challenges as part of the race. Stations include a disc golf, basketball shot, a foam archery course, a mini obstacle course, and a slackline balance beam.
This event is family friendly, but please leave your four legged members at home, it may be a little too much excitement for them (look for their chance to race at our Tails and Trails Adventure Run).
The Bounce into Spring Adventure Challenge is a great chance to kick off the prime outdoor season in a fun and active format. The challenge is part of a larger effort by Buncombe County Recreation Services to create accessible experiences for a wide-range of residents and inviting to those who are new to outdoor recreation
- Where: Charles D. Owen Park 875 Warren Wilson Rd. Swannanoa NC 28778
- When: Saturday, March 24, 2018
- Time: Registration will open at 9 a.m. (pre-registration is strongly suggested); the races will begin at 10:00 a.m. with staggered starts.
- Pre-registration: $7 per participant (additional fees may apply for online orders)
- Pre-registration: bounceintospring.buncomberecreation.org
- Day of registration: $10 per participant
https://bounceintospring.buncomberecreation.org
