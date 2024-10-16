News release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe County residents can apply for help buying food through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). From Oct. 18 through Oct. 24, individuals and households not currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services benefits who were impacted by Hurricane Helene can apply for D-SNAP.

People can start applying for assistance now through Tuesday, Oct. 22 through the online pre-registration at epass.nc.gov . Residents will then have seven days from Oct. 18 to apply. The application period will close on Oct. 24, 2024.

Eligible households will be notified within three days of completing the application and receive a one-time benefit on an EBT card to help buy food. The exact amount will depend on household size, income, and disaster losses. While there are income eligibility standards, a number of considerations are taken into account. Individuals above these limits may still be eligible depending on disaster expenses, so everyone who needs support to purchase food is encouraged to begin their application by calling the D-SNAP Virtual Call Center at 1-844-453-1117.

“This program will be able to help people replace food who normally might not qualify for Food Assistance,” says Buncombe County Economic Services Director Phillip Hardin. “You can receive a one-month allotment of Food Assistance benefits based on your situation as it relates to the disaster.”

The benefits are good for up to nine months. Benefit cards will be available for pick up at the Buncombe County Health and Human Services building a 40 Coxe in Asheville

or EBT cards can be mailed overnight at the address on the application.

To be eligible, a person must:

Live in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey Counties or be a member of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians living in zip code 28719

Have suffered losses/damages related to Hurricane Helene, such as damage to property or loss of income.

Have proof of identity and proof of residency (if available).

Have income and resources below certain levels.

Not be currently receiving benefits through the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program. People receiving FNS can also get extra help buying food, but do not need to fill out a D-SNAP application. They can get more information about how to get the extra help on the FNS webpage .

. There are no U.S. Citizenship requirements for D-SNAP.

How to apply:

Residents are encouraged to apply for D-SNAP by phone, when possible, by calling the D-SNAP call center at 1-844-453-1117. The D-SNAP call center will be open at the following hours:

Weekdays (Friday, Oct. 18, Monday, Oct. 21, Tuesday, Oct. 22, Wednesday, Oct. 23, and Thursday, Oct. 24) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents are encouraged to apply for D-SNAP by phone on their assigned day by last name but will not be turned away if they apply at any time during the application period.

Oct. 18 – A-G

Oct. 19 – H-M

Oct. 20 – N-S

Oct. 21 – T-Z

Oct. 22 – Open to all

Oct. 23 – Open to all

Oct. 24 – Open to all

Residents can also use the online ePASS Pre-Registration Tool , open now through Tuesday, Oct. 22. Once pre-registration is completed, applicants will be issued a confirmation number and they will need to call 1-844-453-1117 between Oct. 18 and Oct.24 to complete the interview portion of the application.

Residents can also apply for D-SNAP in-person at Buncombe County Health and Human Services at 40 Coxe Ave. in Asheville.

Weekdays (Friday, Oct. 18, Monday, Oct. 21, Tuesday, Oct. 22, Wednesday, Oct. 23, and Thursday, Oct. 24) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Note that lines may be long so calling the call center at 1-844-453-1117 may be the best option. If people are not able to apply in the county they reside in, they can apply at any other eligible county in Western North Carolina.

Residents can also complete their D-SNAP application ahead of time and bring it with them by downloading the formin English or in Spanish .

Please know there may be long wait times. County officials will do everything they can to process applications as quickly as possible.