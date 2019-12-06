Press release from Buncombe County Schools:

Superintendent’s Comments for December 5, 2019

#BCSArts As we’ve just seen – the holidays spotlight so many of the outstanding programs in the Arts across Buncombe County Schools but the reality is that they shine throughout the year as a source of pride not only inside our district but outside as well. One of our music educators recently received some very prestigious honors. Sean Smith not only led the A.C. Reynolds High School Symphonic Band to a National Mark of Excellence (the only band in the state to achieve this) but was recognized as a top 10 finalist for National Music Arts Educator of the Year! As part of our Good News this evening, three additional BCS educators who have received honors for their distinguished teaching within the Arts will be acknowledged. In recognizing the Arts within BCS, I would be amiss not to acknowledge the excellent leadership that our district arts supervisor, Laura Mitchell, is providing our programs.

Excellent Educators At next month’s board meeting we will be recognizing several distinguished school counselors and social workers. Ahead of that I wanted to give a shout out to Molly Pittman who was selected as the NC School Social Worker of the Year by their state professional organization. Molly serves four of our schools – Enka Middle and Intermediate, Pisgah, and Woodfin Elementary Schools.

Community Support We have recently seen a significant increase in the number of community stakeholders providing generous resources to our students and families across the entire district. The efforts of our local faith-based churches along with so many of the nonprofits across the county have just been exceptional. Whether individual bundles of clothing and shoes; food packages; toys for the holidays; or Ingles gift cards to support our population of homeless families – these endeavors have brought much appreciated blessings to many. I’m excited to recognize a similar effort sponsored by our own School Resource Officers as they will be launching the first annual Buncombe County Shop with a Cop for the Holidays. Texas Roadhouse hosted a fund raiser for the project today and in the near future approximately 25 students across the district will be shopping for gifts with their SRO.

Water Safety One of the visions of our new Buncombe County Aquatics Center was to host a Safety Around Water (SAW) program for all second-graders across our county. On Tuesday, we began seeing that vision become a reality as students from Hominy Valley Elementary School began receiving lessons in the new pool. SAW is a national model program that is taught by certified YMCA swim instructors and lifeguards. The eight sessions teach children basic water safety and swimming skills that reduce their risk of drowning and give them confidence in and around water. A big thank you to Debbie Bryant and all the volunteers that are giving their time for such important life lessons.

State Leadership Position Finally, congratulations to board member Amy Churchill who was recently chosen as the President-Elect of the North Carolina School Boards Association.

ACTION AGENDA

• 2019-20 Budget Amendment #1

• Approval of Individual Low Performing School Plans

• AC Reynolds High School: Use of Capital Outlay Athletic Allotment

• RESOLUTION URGING THE STATE TO TAKE ACTION TO REMIT CIVIL PENALTIES UNCONSTITUTIONALLY WITHHELD

FROM NORTH CAROLINA’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS

• RESOLUTION DECLARING SURPLUS A PORTION OF THE EMMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PROPERTY

• Interlocal Agreement with the County of Buncombe Regarding the Retrofit of the Zeugner Center Building

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes: November 7, 2019 – Regular Meeting Open Session

• Personnel Report

• POLICIES FOR SECOND READING

Policy 1510/4200/7270 – School Safety

Policy 2010 – Board and Superintendent Relations

Policy 2300 – Board Meetings

Policy 6305 – Safety and Student Transportation Services

Policy 6315 – Drivers

INFORMATION AGENDA

• Finance Reports

• POLICIES FOR FIRST READING

Policy 1310/4002 – Parental Involvement

Policy 3620 – Extracurricular Activities and Student Organizations

Policy 4325 – Drugs and Alcohol

Policy 4333 – Weapons, Bomb Threats, Terrorist

Policy 5015 – School Volunteers

Policy 7100 – Recruitment and Selection of Personnel

Policy 7130 – Licensure

Policy 7240 – Drug-Free and Alcohol-Free Workplace

Policy 7241 – Drug and Alcohol Testing of Commercial Motor Vehicle Operators

Policy 7310/4040 – Staff-Student Relations

Policy 7360/8225 – Crowdfunding on Behalf of the School System

Policy 7360R/8225R – Crowdfunding Approval Request Form

Policy 7410 – Teacher Contracts

See the complete briefing here.