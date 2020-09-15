Meeting notice from Buncombe County Public Schools:

There will be a Specially-Called Meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Education on September 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville, NC 28806.

Please visit the Special Called meeting agenda at this link.

Due to the current health emergency directives, visitors will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Public comment will not be heard at the Specially-Called Meeting pursuant to BCS Board Policy #2310. Given the desire of BCS to provide the most information possible to the public, the public may view the live broadcast via YouTube or watch the recorded meeting that will be published on YouTube after the session.

The Special Called Meeting will be broadcast live on the BCS Communications Department YouTube Account.